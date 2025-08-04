Suspect arrested following SWAT standoff on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 31-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting that led to a hours-long standoff with SWAT on Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street at around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

Officers found a victim, described as an adult woman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said officers learned the alleged shooter had barricaded himself in a nearby residence.

Officers set up a perimeter and told those inside to leave. IMPD said officers were informed that firearms may be inside the home.

Due to the suspect's refusal to leave the residence and knowing that firearms were possibly inside, IMPD SWAT was called in to assist.

IMPD said SWAT officers found the suspect hiding in the attic and safely took him into custody around 12:30 a.m. after several hours of attempted negotiations.

The suspect was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

WRTV will release the suspect's name after the Marion County Prosecutor's Office files former charges against them.