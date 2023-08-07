Suspect arrested for 2022 Castleton homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of a 2022 homicide has been arrested after being indicted by a grand jury.

32-year-old Dominique Bryant was arrested on August 4 for his involvement in the murder of J'Mel Dowdell.

According to police, Dowdell, 43, was found wounded on March 30, 2022 in the 9400 block of Timber View Drive, in the Castleton area.

He was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Dowdell's family, he was a loving father of three children, a successful businessman, and a positive influence who was endlessly dedicated to the city of Indianapolis.

PREVIOUS | Family, friends of local entrepreneur say he was gunned down at his home (wrtv.com)

On August 2, 2023, a grand jury indicted Bryant for his role in this homicide.

Bryant was located in Anderson and is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

He has an initial hearing scheduled for August 8.