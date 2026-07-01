Suspect arrested in connection with April shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Over two months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in a near east side shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

Online jail records show Jason Simmons, 30, is being held on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and pointing a firearm for the April 20 shooting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of East Michigan Street and North Linwood Drive around 11:25 p.m. April 20 to investigate a person shot.

There they found a victim with a gunshot wound. They were originally reported to be in critical condition, but IMPD later updated that they had stabilized.

During the early investigation, detectives identified Simmons as a suspect. Prosecutors issued a warrant for Simmons on April 29, and he was not taken into custody until Tuesday.

He was being held at the Marion County jail as of Wednesday morning.

A court date has not been set.