Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps
43  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect arrested in connection with April shooting on Indy's near east side

Basic graphic (17).png
IMPD
Basic graphic (17).png
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Over two months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in a near east side shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

Online jail records show Jason Simmons, 30, is being held on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and pointing a firearm for the April 20 shooting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of East Michigan Street and North Linwood Drive around 11:25 p.m. April 20 to investigate a person shot.

There they found a victim with a gunshot wound. They were originally reported to be in critical condition, but IMPD later updated that they had stabilized.

During the early investigation, detectives identified Simmons as a suspect. Prosecutors issued a warrant for Simmons on April 29, and he was not taken into custody until Tuesday.

He was being held at the Marion County jail as of Wednesday morning.

A court date has not been set.