Suspect dead after shooting involving state police at Frankfort gas station

CLINTON COUNTY — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving state police at a Frankfort gas station Monday afternoon.

State police warned the public to avoid the area near State Road 28 just east of I-65 due to police activity around 11:40 a.m.

Police said the incident began with a pursuit on I-65 that led police to the BP Gas Station.

Police believe at least one shot was fired from the suspect's vehicle towards troopers.

The suspect was confirmed to be deceased but police didn't say whether they were shot by officers during the encounter.