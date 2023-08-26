Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Marion

MARION — A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in Marion on Saturday.

Marion Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Boots Street on reports of shots fired.

An officer located the suspect, who was holding a gun in his hand, in the 600 block of Adams Street, the department said.

Police pursued the suspect on foot to the 600 block of South Branson Street. The suspect was given “multiple orders” to put the gun down. He followed those orders.

The suspect reached for a second gun that was in his left pocket as officers tried to handcuff him, police say. He was tased by officers.

According to police, as the suspect was being tased, he pointed the second gun in the direction of officers. He was then shot.

Officers began rendering medical aid to the suspect. He was transported to Marion Health.

The Grant County Coroner's Office confirmed the suspect later died.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Indiana State Police is investigating the case. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending results of the investigation.