Suspect in 2021 double homicide arrested in Los Angeles

Posted at 1:00 PM, May 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The man believed to be responsible for a double homicide in June 2021 has been captured in Los Angeles, California.

Lamar Ball is accused of killing 22-year-old Justice Wills and 18-year-old Eric Colvin in the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive. On May 23, 2023, the United States Marshall Service working with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was able to locate Ball in Los Angeles.

An arrest warrant for Ball was issued in Marion County in October 2022 following an investigation.

Ball was apprehended after he fled from officers. Two LAPD officers were injured during the incident. Ball has outstanding charges in Los Angeles for his alleged actions there.

