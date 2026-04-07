Suspect in custody after crashing into 3 cars during IMPD chase on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An alleged shooting suspect was arrested after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash on the city's east side Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of Winthrop Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers located a vehicle driven by a person believed to be a suspect in the shooting as they arrived in the area, according to police.

In marked police vehicles, officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, police said.

During the chase, a firearm and suspected narcotics were thrown from the suspect vehicle, according to IMPD. Both items have since been recovered by police.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of E. 30th Street and N. Mitthoefer Road when the suspect vehicle crashed into two uninvolved vehicles.

The alleged suspect was taken into custody. Officers checked on the welfare of the other drivers involved in the crash.

No serious injuries were reported, police said.

A third uninvolved vehicle is believed to have also been struck by the suspect vehicle during the pursuit in the 3000 block of N. Chester Avenue, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.