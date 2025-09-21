Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting on 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred in the 2400 block of 38th Street.

No officers were injured in the incident. According to police, the alleged suspect was not injured either and was taken into custody at 39th and Tacoma. A large police presence is to be expected at both scenes.

IMPD does not believe anyone else was involved, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Check back for updates.

