Suspect in Richmond 2021 murder found, arrested in Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. — More than a year and a half after a man was shot and killed in Richmond, police announced a suspect has been taken into custody in Nevada.

Chad Mullins, 26, was shot in the abdomen on April 17, 2021 in the 200 block of No. 13th Street. He died the next day.

On Dec. 9, Richmond Police say Tayshawn Newman was taken into custody in Sparks, not far from Reno.

Online court records show Newman is charged with murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest on May 26, 2021.

Police say extradition back to Indiana is pending.