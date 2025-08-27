Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana State Police say a suspect was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Decatur County near Greensburg on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ISP, officers from the Decatur County Sheriff's Office and the Greensburg Police stopped a vehicle on County Road 400E just north of County Road 300N outside of Greensburg at around 2:30 p.m.

ISP said deputies from the sheriff's office recognized a man in the vehicle, who they say had been involved in criminal activity on Tuesday night in Ripley County. The man was also believed to have an unrelated arrest warrant.

During the stop, two deputies from the sheriff's office and one Greensburg officer fired at the suspect. The suspect was struck by gunfire. Officers at the scene began to render aid, but the suspect was later confirmed deceased at the scene by medics.

ISP confirms no officers or bystanders were injured in this incident.

ISP has not released any information on what led to the shooting, the suspect or the incident that happened on Tuesday.

State Police are taking the lead on this investigation.