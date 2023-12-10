Suspect rams IMPD vehicle during pursuit, officer fires, no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer fired their weapon during a vehicle pursuit on the west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning, however no one was injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Lafayette Road around midnight on a report of multiple vehicles driving recklessly and spinning in the area.

Spinning, when vehicles perform an action commonly referred to as a doughnut in a parking lot or street, is dangerous for the driver and the public, according to police.

As officers developed a plan to stop the reckless driving, an officer reported hearing multiple gun shots in the area.

Following the gun shots fired, police said officers saw a vehicle nearby that was driving recklessly and almost struck several people. Police responded by attempting to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, however the vehicle refused to stop.

IMPD

A vehicle pursuit followed until the suspect and officer reached a dead end in the 3000 block of Lincoln Road.

Police said this is when the suspect made a U-turn and intentionally rammed their vehicle head-on into the officer.

One officer then fired their gun, although neither the suspect nor the passenger was shot, police said.

The vehicle continued southbound at a high rate of speed to W. 30th Street to Tibbs Avenue and hit an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection before coming to a stop.

IMPD

At this time, police were able to take the driver and passenger into custody.

They were both transported to the hospital in stable condition for minor injuries.

Two officers received minor injuries. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was checked my medics and released on scene.

IMPD said multiple officers were wearing body-worn cameras during the incident.

The officer, who fired his firearm, has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gary Toms at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.