Suspect wanted for dealing drugs that allegedly killed teenager in Westfield

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted for allegedly dealing drugs that killed a teenager.

Westfield Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 20-year-old Tha Dah.

Dah is wanted on a warrant for Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level One Felony.

According to police, Dah allegedly sold fentanyl to a teenager in Westfield. That teenager died after using the drug.

A multi-agency manhunt is now underway.

Police said Tha Dah is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is advised not to approach him.

He was last seen on May 29 in the area of 86th Street and Ditch Road in Indianapolis. There is reason to believe he is staying in the area of Speedway.

Dah is an Asian male, approximately 5’8” and 118 lbs, with the following tattoos - Below Left Eye: Cross, Left Side of Face: “Loyalty”, Left Arm: ace of spades, an angel, a dollar sign, and a money bag.

Anyone with information about Dah’s whereabouts can call 911 or the Hamilton County Dispatch Center at 317-773-1282. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at

317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

