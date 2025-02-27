Suspect who fled courtroom during trial found dead after SWAT standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect is dead after fleeing his trial and barricading himself inside a north-side apartment, ending an hours-long SWAT standoff.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a man out on cash bond left the Community Justice Campus while waiting for a verdict in his jury trial and did not return to court.

Deputies immediately began searching for the suspect and found his car at an apartment complex near 30th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The man was barricaded inside his apartment, MCSO says. Several attempts were made to communicate with him to negotiate a safe surrender.

When deputies entered the apartment, the suspect was found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he died.