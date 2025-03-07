Suspected mass overdose in downtown Indianapolis leaves five patients in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency responders are responding to a suspected mass overdose in downtown Indianapolis that left five people in critical condition on Friday.

The incidents unfolded near the Carson transit center located at the intersection of Washington and Alabama streets, leading to road closures in the area after responders received multiple 911 calls.

WRTV

At the scene, the Indianapolis Fire Department reported that six patients were affected, with five in critical condition. Four of these individuals required breaking assistance. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported administering narcan to at least one person.

WRTV

All patients received medical attention and were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Police said that at this time it is unclear what substance, if any, is involved in the incident.

Officers canvassed the area and did not locate anyone else with symptoms or in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information can call IMPD Downtown District at 317-327-6500 or they can contact CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.