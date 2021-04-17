Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

ISP cruiser stolen during traffic stop on I-69, suspect crashes in Anderson

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of passerby
ispcarstolen.PNG
ISPcrash2.PNG
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 16:35:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police vehicle was involved in a crash after a person allegedly stole the patrol car during an attempted arrest on I-69, north of Noblesville.

According to ISP, a police chase ensued on I-69 around 3 p.m. on Saturday after a trooper attempted to arrest a driver on the interstate. At some point during the arrest, the suspect was able to get into the vehicle and take off, leading troopers on a chase.

The chase ended with a crash at 53rd St. and Scatterfield Rd in Anderson.

ISP is currently on the scene of the crash.

WRTV will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!