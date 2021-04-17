ISP cruiser stolen during traffic stop on I-69, suspect crashes in Anderson

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police vehicle was involved in a crash after a person allegedly stole the patrol car during an attempted arrest on I-69, north of Noblesville.

According to ISP, a police chase ensued on I-69 around 3 p.m. on Saturday after a trooper attempted to arrest a driver on the interstate. At some point during the arrest, the suspect was able to get into the vehicle and take off, leading troopers on a chase.

The chase ended with a crash at 53rd St. and Scatterfield Rd in Anderson.

ISP is currently on the scene of the crash.

WRTV will update this article with more information as it becomes available.