Suspended IMPD sergeant arrested driving at three times the legal limit in Hendricks County

INDIANAPOLIS — Suspended IMPD Sergeant Peter Fekkes is faces new operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges after being found driving with an open container of alcohol in Hendricks County.

Fekkes, who was already suspended by IMPD pending termination after a drunk driving arrest in Ohio in 2022, was pulled over Thursday night after 11 p.m. by a Hendricks County sheriff's deputy after allegedly crossing the center line.

Fekkes told the deputy he was eating Taco Bell and that was the reason for crossing the center line.

After declining a field sobriety test and alcohol breath test, Fekkes did a blood draw that found his BAC to be .249, more than three times the legal limit.

The deputy found an open bottle of Svedka vodka in the floor of Fekkes' car.

