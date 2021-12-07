Watch
Swastikas found in Bloomington, police investigating

Posted at 11:06 PM, Dec 06, 2021
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University Police are investigating after a painted swastika was found over the weekend.

Police responded to the railroad overpass just east of Jefferson Avenue and found the swastika on one of the bridge pillars.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the swastika has been removed from the pillar.

"IUPD is aware of the swastika that was located off campus and at this time we don’t know if both crimes are connected by one person," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call IUPD at 812-855-4111 and ask to speak to an officer.

