Tax preparer permanently banned for fraudulent activity

INDIANAPOLIS– A federal court has banned a tax preparer accused of fraudulent activity. Juan Santiago operated as Madison Solutions LLC.

Santigo has been permanently banned from preparing federal tax returns and owning or operating any tax preparation businesses.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana found that Santiago repeatedly engaged in deceptive practices to reduce his clients' tax liabilities and obtain fraudulent tax refunds. Santigo reportedly falsely claimed head of household status and child tax credits and reported fake businesses and fabricating expenses for his clients.

Santiago's failure to respond to the lawsuit led to a default judgment and the issuance of the permanent injunction.

The IRS recommends the following tips to protect yourself from tax fraud:



Choose a reputable tax preparer: Research potential preparers and ensure they are qualified and ethical.

Review your tax return carefully: Check for errors and inconsistencies.

Be wary of unrealistic promises: Avoid preparers who promise large refunds or low tax bills.

Report suspicious activity: If you suspect tax fraud, report it to the IRS.

For more information on choosing a tax preparer and avoiding tax fraud, visitthe IRS website.