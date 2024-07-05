Teen arrested after allegedly throwing fireworks at IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Independence Day, IMPD officers arrested a teenager after allegedly throwing fireworks at officers.

According to a police report filed just after midnight on July 5, IMPD officers took a 17-year-old male into custody after throwing fireworks at officers in the area of N. Meridian and E. Washington streets in downtown Indy.

According to the report, the teen was found to have a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with ammunition on him.

The teen faces preliminary charges of Criminal Recklessness and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

