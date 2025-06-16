Teen dead, woman injured at weekend motorcycle event in Kokomo

KOKOMO — An investigation is ongoing in Kokomo following a shooting incident that left one teenager dead and another person injured.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday at Studebaker Park, a location bustling with attendees due to an annual motorcycle event.

Police reported that a 17-year-old male victim was shot and later succumbed to his injuries. A woman was also shot but sustained only a superficial wound and declined medical treatment.

Authorities discovered multiple spent and live casings at the scene, prompting a thorough investigation.

Police are actively seeking information from the public to aid in resolving the case.