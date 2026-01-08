Teen driver faces OWI causing death charge in fatal Madison County crash

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. — An 18-year-old Anderson man has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death after a fatal head-on collision Thursday morning near Markleville.

The teen was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on State Road 109 around 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

The truck struck a 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Nancy Staley, 56, of Markleville.

Staley was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of SR 109 and County Road 200 East.

The teen driver was uninjured in the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department

Deputies arrested the suspect and transported him to Madison County Jail on multiple charges:



OWI Causing Death (Level 4 Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

OWI Impairment (Class C Misdemeanor)



The Madison County Sheriff's Department Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash.

