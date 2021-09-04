Teen injured by bullet fired into Kokomo home

KOKOMO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after shots were fired into a home on Friday night, police say.

Kokomo Police responded to the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive just before midnight and found that the home had been shot multiple times.

A 15-year-old who was inside at the time was injured by a bullet. Police say his injury is non-life threatening.

Police are asking for neighbors in the area to check their home camera systems to see if any portion of this event was captured on recording.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.