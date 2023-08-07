Teen injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a residence near N Rural St. and E 18th St for a shooting.

Police said they found a victim under the age of 18 who was shot.

The victim was said to be in stable condition.

According to police, no suspect is in custody at this time.

The Oaks Academy, a school near where the shooting took place, was placed on a brief lock down, although no students were in the building.

The school issued the following statement:

We begin school on August 17, so no students were present today. The building was placed in a secure protocol (no one in or out) while police worked to resolve the incident. We lifted the secure upon IMPDs direction.