Teen killed in Speedway, 19-year-old arrested for murder

SPEEDWAY — A 19-year-old man faces a preliminary charge of murder after witnesses say he shot a 17-year-old inside a home in Speedway around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to be formally charged, fired one round from a rifle while sitting in the basement of a home in the 5000 block of W. 22nd Street in Speedway.

According to witnesses in the home at the time, the man was told on multiple occasions the gun was loaded, but still fired a round in the general direction of 17-year-old Caiden Clements.

Clements died in the home.

The 19-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery and preliminary charged with murder.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.