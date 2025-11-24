Teen leads Johnson County police on chase, crashes in Indianapolis

GREENWOOD – A 17-year-old who had just received his driver's license crashed into a garage after leading Johnson County deputies on a high-speed chase while carrying a loaded gun early Monday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at approximately 2:42 a.m. when Deputy James Reese attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near State Road 135 and County Line Road in Greenwood.

Police said the driver fled, accelerating well above the posted speed limit while traveling north into Marion County. The teen turned off the vehicle's headlights and committed multiple traffic violations as deputies continued their attempts to safely stop the vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a garage in the 6800 block of South Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Deputy Reese was able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old male who had obtained his driver's license just four days earlier on November 20. During an inventory of the vehicle before towing, deputies located a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine.

After being medically cleared, the juvenile will be taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile has been arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and dangerous possession of a firearm.

"It is always troubling when a teenager is out at that hour, flees from law enforcement, and is then found to be in possession of the type of weapon seized by our deputies," said Sheriff Duane E. Burgess. "This incident highlights the continued importance of proactive policing and community awareness."

The sheriff said the department is sharing the information to keep the community informed and underscore their ongoing commitment to public safety in Johnson County.