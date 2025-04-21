Teen shot in head after alleged car break-in attempt in Lawrence; shooter arrested

LAWRENCE — A man is facing a charge of attempted murder after shooting and critically injuring a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly attempting to break into his girlfriend's car in Lawrence on Sunday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at approximately 3:26 a.m., Lawrence Police Officers responded to Chensford Drive following reports of a person shot. Dispatch informed officers that a male was attempting to enter a caller’s vehicle before collapsing on the ground.

Upon arrival at the parking lot of the apartment complex, police discovered a male lying in the middle of the parking lot, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The caller, identified as the suspect, claimed he had shot the individual who was allegedly trying to break into his girlfriend’s car—a 2012 Kia Optima.

Police detained the suspect and his girlfriend, who were near the vehicle. Upon securing the scene, officers noted a black handgun with an extended magazine on the front passenger seat of the Kia, alongside a cell phone. Nearby, a gold Nissan Altima showed signs of being struck by gunfire, with bullet holes in multiple windows and the fender.

Court documents detail that the victim was rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed that he was a 15-year-old. Investigators later recovered eight spent shell casings from the entryway of the apartment complex.

Detectives questioned both the suspect and his girlfriend about the events leading up to the shooting. Records say the girlfriend reported witnessing several masked individuals around her car, leading her to believe they intended to break in. While she did not see a weapon, she described a dark object being pulled from the waist of one of the suspects.

The suspect and shooter recounted that he felt threatened when he saw individuals near the Kia, particularly when one appeared to reach out of the vehicle. He told police he fired his weapon approximately ten times in the direction of the suspected intruders.

The victim's condition was reported as critical in the affidavit. The suspect was booked in the Adult Detention Center for attempted murder, according to public records. He has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.