Teen shot, killed in northwest side double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed, and another is in critical condition after being shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to the 400 block of W. 25th Street, near Dr. MLK Street, on reports of a person shot at 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, IMPD North District officers responded to Methodist Hospital on reports of a walk-in person shot. The adult male victim was reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD believes the two incidents are connected.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 16-year-old Keith Ray.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact IMPD Det. David Miller at 317-327-3475 or by email at David.Miller2@indy.gov, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).