Teen shot on I-465 near Emerson Avenue leading to crash; 1 person detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen was injured in a shooting on I-465 near Emerson Avenue on Friday, leading to a crash.

According to Indiana State Police, around 1:30 p.m., shots were fired between two vehicles. The conflict escalated, resulting in a crash as one of the vehicles exited the interstate.

Police said a juvenile inside one of the vehicles was struck by gunfire and has since been transported to Riley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant was present in the same vehicle; however, police confirmed that the baby was not struck by gunfire and was transported for precautionary checks.

Two other occupants involved in the crash, who were bystanders, were also taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have detained one person of interest connected to the incident, but said they are still gathering evidence from multiple scenes. Authorities believe they have identified the suspect vehicle involved.