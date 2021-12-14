Teen shot while attempting to rob pawn shop employee, police say

LAWRENCE — A teenager is in serious condition after they were shot while attempting to rob a pawnshop employee Tuesday afternoon in Lawrence, according to police.

Lawrence Police Dept. Deputy Gary Woodruff said officers were called to the 7900 block of Pendleton Pike around 4 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located a teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in serious condition. No identities have been released.

According to Woodruff, Investigators have determined that an employee of EZ Pawn on Pendleton Pike was leaving work when they were approached by three people who attempted to rob them. At least one of the three had a gun and the employee and the suspects exchanged gunfire.

The teen was shot during the exchange and the other two people with them grabbed the teen and took them to another location where police located them. The employee was not injured.

Police are still gathering information about the crime, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Lawrence Police Department.