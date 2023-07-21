Teen walks into Riley Hospital suffering from a gunshot injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager walked into an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot injury.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Riley Hospital for Children at 8 p.m. for a walk-in person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim that had been shot. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD says the exact location of where the shooting occurred has not been identified.

While an exact age has not been confirmed, police say the victim was reported to be 16-years-old.

This is a developing story.