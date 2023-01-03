Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023.

Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable condition, but after his condition deteriorated he was transferred to Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the original incident occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W Arlington Court.

A suspect is in custody and is cooperating.

"Detectives are confident that person was responsible for the incident. Preliminarily, detectives believe this was an unintentional act," IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email brief. "This remains an active investigation ... this appears to be an isolated incident and IMPD does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community."

The victim's identity has not been released.

"Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, and friends to this young victim. Regardless of the circumstances, this incident is a tragedy for his family and the Indianapolis community," Foley said.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they can call the IMPD Homicide office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

