Teenager shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4900 block of Hawthorn Terrace on reports of a person shot shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a teenage victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital.

IMPD says there is currently no known threat to the public.

No additional information has been provided.