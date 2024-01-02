Teenager allegedly steals Kia Sedona, strikes and kills another driver on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a crash on the city's southwest side this morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 7300 block of Camby Road for a stolen vehicle call this morning.

The vehicle, a Kia Sedona, was located later in the area of Mann Road and Southport Road. At this time, IMPD officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, according to police.

After not pursuing the vehicle, it was later found crashed in the 7900 block of Mann Road.

In that crash, IMPD says the driver struck another vehicle — killing the driver of the other vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is a teenager and he has been detained and taken for a blood draw.