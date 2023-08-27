Teens attempted robbery leads to 14-year-old shot, 17-year-old arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old was accidentally shot and a 17-year-old male was arrested after police said the two teens attempted to rob someone at gunpoint on Indy's west side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Sunday near 3400 Ashley Lane.

Officers responded to the area for a person shot and found the 14-year-old victim with gunshot injuries. They were reported to be in stable condition.

After an investigation, detectives learned that a 17-year-old male and the 14-year-old were attempting to rob someone at gunpoint. Police believe the two struggled over the gun and the 14-year-old was shot.

Police arrested the 17-year-old for robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.