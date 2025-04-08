Terre Haute man arrested for intimidation against an elected official

VIGO COUNTY — A Terre Haute man has been arrested for allegedly making threatening and harassing statements on social media against Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post arrested 55-year-old Robert L. Bennett for 4 counts of intimidation, which is a level 6 felony.

According to ISP, the investigation began after Indiana Capitol Police alerted ISP detectives about concerning social media posts made on Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook), as well as threatening voicemails directed at Representative Lucas. Bennett was identified as the source of these intimidating messages.

Following the report, ISP detectives launched an inquiry that led to obtaining a search warrant through Vigo Superior Court Division 1. Detective findings from the search warrant resulted in Bennett being interviewed by the authorities, culminating in his arrest.

He is currently incarcerated at the Vigo County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.