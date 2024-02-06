Texas man arrested after road rage shooting on I-70 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old Texas man has been arrested and faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder after shooting a man on I-70 over the weekend.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were called to Community East Hospital on a report of a person shot. According to police, the man drove himself to the hospital after being shot on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue on the east side of Indy.

With the use of Flock traffic cameras and surveillance from a nearby business, Indiana State Police were able to pinpoint a suspect in the shooting.

Early on February 5, the suspect was taken into custody in Franklin. They are currently incarcerated at the Marion County Jail.

According to state police, they investigated 56 incidents of gunfire on Indianapolis interstates in 2023. This incident was the fourth of 2024.

WRTV will not name the suspect in the case until formal charges are filed.