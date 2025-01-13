Texas man charged with stalking Caitlin Clark, arrested at Indianapolis hotel this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A Texas man has been arrested and charged for stalking WNBA Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old resident of Texas, has been charged with Stalking, a Level 5 Felony, following allegations of sending numerous threats and sexually explicit messages to Clark on social media.

Lewis was taken into custody on January 12 in Indianapolis, after authorities traced his recent messages to IP addresses in the area. It was revealed that he was staying at a hotel located in the 100 block of N. Market Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers visited Lewis on January 8 regarding the concerning messages. During that visit, Lewis reportedly acknowledged that the relationship he described in his messages was “imaginary.” Despite this encounter with law enforcement, the messages persisted, prompting further investigation and ultimately his arrest.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating, "No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence."

Mears further highlighted the challenges faced by victims, especially women, to come forward in these situations. "It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence," Mears added.

The prosecutor commended the swift actions of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for their roles in the investigation and prosecution of this case.