Text messages warning of unemployment fraud are really trying to rip you off, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — If you get a text message warning you about fraudulent unemployment benefits, it's a scam.

The Department of Workforce Development and the Attorney General's Office are reminding Hoosiers to avoid official-looking text messages that are really aimed at stealing your identity.

The fraudulent messages claim to be a fraud alert from the DWD and urge recipients to visit a website and verify their identity.

WRTV Officials are warning people about fraudulent texts messages targeting unemployed Hoosiers.

If you get one of these texts, DWD spokesman Scott Olson said you should not visit the website or open the links.

“DWD will not text you about your unemployment insurance claim,” Olson said. “DWD is constantly refining its fraud detection and prevention measures to combat these types of schemes.”

As the pandemic has left many Hoosiers out of work, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office has seen a rise in unemployment scam complaints. The office received just three complaints in April 2020, compared to more than 1,000 in March.



“These scams can be difficult to trace, but they are coming from everywhere including Nigeria,” said Lauren A. Houck, a spokeswoman for Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. “Consumers should not click on the link or provide any personal identifying information.”

The crooks are targeting unemployed Americans across the country and they are using websites that can look very similar to official government sites.

In Ohio, authorities last month warned of a fake website that looked identical to the official Department of Jobs and Family site. The only noticeable was difference: The url ended in “.com” instead of “.gov.”

Ohio Department of Jobs and Families Ohio authorities warned consumers on April 26, 2021, about a fake website that was almost identical to Ohio's official site for the Department of Jobs and Families.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text about unemployment benefits can report it to the DWD at www.in.gov/dwd/contact-us.

“We do ask that that Hoosiers continue to report these attempts and warn others about them,” Olson said.

