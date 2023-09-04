The mystery of Fox Hollow Farm remains

HAMILTON COUNTY — What happened at Fox Hollow Farm in the 1990s remains a mystery today. The remains of at least 11 people were found on the property in 1996.

Investigators have identified 8 of the victims. Since 1996, the remaining unidentified bones and bone fragments have been sitting in storage. It's something Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison is working to change.

Jellison is spearheading a new effort to identify the remains of victims left behind by accused serial killer Herb Baumeister at Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield.

Investigators believe Baumeister picked up men in gay bars and brought them back to his home where he killed them in the early to mid-1990s.

WRTV is revisiting this dark chapter in Indiana history to shine light on the renewed effort to identify the unnamed victims. “WRTV Presents: Forgotten at Fox Hollow, the Victims of an Indiana Serial Killer” airs Wednesday at 7 p.m.