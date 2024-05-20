'There's no need for it to escalate to that kind of level': Fountain Square road rage victim’s family speaks

INDIANAPOLIS —The family of a man that was critically injured after being shot in Fountain Square over the weekend is speaking out.

“Regardless of where you are going or where you are coming to there is no need for it to escalate to that kind of level,” said Ulises Suarez.

Ulises Suarez is speaking with a heavy heart after he says his dad, Alfredo was shot in what police say was an apparent road rage incident on Sunday in Fountain Square.

“I understand the need for self-defense but not the need to harm somebody when it’s not necessary,” Suarez told WRTV on Monday.

A Probable Cause Affidavit says that witnesses helped lead police to arrest a 31-year-old suspect moments after the shooting. Viviana Hickey says she was one of those people.

“A cop car pulls up and I told police, I was the one who called, I told them this is what I saw,” Hickey told WRTV. Court Documents say witnesses told police that a jeep was driving aggressively moments before the shooting.

Documents say witnesses reported the driver of the jeep and the car that Alfredo Suarez-Perez was in were stopped at a light and they believed the two were arguing. Documents allege Suarez-Perez was shot in the neck, tried to drive away and then crashed into another car.

Police say the suspect admitted to shooting, they say they found a gun and a shotgun in his car.

“Road rage is concerning to us. We have seen too many instances this spring,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

For the victim’s family, they just hope that people think twice before engaging in an act of violence.

“I would just hope that people really maintain their composure when they are driving to places because we are all trying to get somewhere,” Suarez concluded.

