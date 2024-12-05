Thief caught on video stealing food order moments after delivery driver drops it off

SPEEDWAY — It’s not uncommon to see packages on people’s front doorsteps, especially during the holiday season, but one security company says thieves are making quite a bit of cash.

“I think it’s with the rise in online shopping that lends this opportunity for people to take things off people’s porches,” Jennifer Adamany, Director of Communication with the BBB, said.

Porch pirates stole $12 billion in packages in the past year, according to sercurity.org.

Data shows the Hoosier state has one of the highest median value of packages stolen at $250.

“You have to be really diligent in what you do when you order those packages, keeping track of them, when are they going to get there, if you’re out of town having back up,” Adamany added.

Central Indiana resident Krista Ward knows first-hand what it’s like to be a victim of a porch pirate.

“It looked like two guys were walking by, they saw my food being delivered and they ran right up and stole it,” Ward told WRTV.

The crime was caught on her ring doorbell camera.

Porch pirate ring footage2

Ward knows she might not be the last person to be a victim of a porch pirate.

“Watch your packages, get a ring doorbell, know when things are going to be delivered, just be on the lookout, be aware of your surroundings,” Ward said.

There have been several reports of packages being stolen across Indiana.

Police recommend the following tips:

