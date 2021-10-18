$16K of outdoor equipment stolen from Greencastle store

GREENCASTLE — The owner of Humphrey's Outdoor Power in Greencastle said his store was targeted in a recent break-in that occurred earlier this month, but he's grateful for the community support in the wake of the robbery.

Brian Humphrey told WRTV the robbery occurred somewhere between 9 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, Oct. 7. He said the thief got away with chainsaws and string trimmers, totaling about $16,000 in retail value.

The robbery suspect still has not been caught.

The outdoor equipment store is family-owned and has been in business serving the local community since 1966.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Greencastle Police.