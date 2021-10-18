Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsCrime

Actions

$16K of outdoor equipment stolen from Greencastle store

items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided/Brian Humphrey via Facebook
Humphrey's.JPG
Posted at 5:44 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 18:05:26-04

GREENCASTLE — The owner of Humphrey's Outdoor Power in Greencastle said his store was targeted in a recent break-in that occurred earlier this month, but he's grateful for the community support in the wake of the robbery.

Brian Humphrey told WRTV the robbery occurred somewhere between 9 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, Oct. 7. He said the thief got away with chainsaws and string trimmers, totaling about $16,000 in retail value.

The robbery suspect still has not been caught.

The outdoor equipment store is family-owned and has been in business serving the local community since 1966.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Greencastle Police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!