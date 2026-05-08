Thieves steal $15K in Pokémon, trading cards from south side Indianapolis shop

INDIANAPOLIS —Thieves broke into a south Indy trading cards shop and stole $10,000 to $15,000 worth of graded Pokémon and other trading cards early Friday morning.

The break-in happened around 5:45 a.m. at Grandmaster Games, located at 4200 S. East Street, according to a Facebook post by the shop.

"Not exactly the Friday morning post we wanted to make but unfortunately we had a real break in and theft this morning," Grandmaster Games said.

The post shows surveillance footage of the masked suspect taking cards from display cases. The thief did not take cash from the registers, the shop said.

The shop is asking other card stores to watch for someone selling 30 to 40 graded card slabs.

Grandmaster Games will remain open as usual. The shop is working to clean up and replace broken glass.

"I would appreciate it if you continue to just support the store as usual," the shop posted.

The shop asked customers to limit questions to employees because employees don't know more than what's shown in surveillance video.

"This is just a symptom of a broken society and people clearly struggling to make ends meet," the shop posted.

IMPD said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Southeast District at 317-327-6300 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.