Thieves steal dozens of handguns after ramming car into Greenwood gun shop

GREENWOOD— A gun shop is cleaning up damage after investigators say thieves ran a car through its front entrance, taking off with more than a dozen firearms.

Greenwood police say it happened at the Trading Post Gun Shop which sits in a plaza off of State Road 135 and Fairview Rd. shortly after 3 a.m. this morning.

wrtv A gun shop is cleaning up damage after investigators say thieves ran a car through it's front entrance taking off with more than a dozen firearms.

Investigators say as of right now, 20 handguns were stolen after the suspects smashed the glass case they were stored in.

The ATF tells us they are seeing a trend of people ramming their vehicles into shops in our region.

"We just had a rash of these in Cincinnati and one recently in Anderson," said Assistant Special Agent, John Nokes. "Unfortunately, this seems to be the method that a lot of these criminals are using to break into these gun stores."

RELATED VIDEO | Dozens of guns stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Beech Grove firearms

Dozens of guns stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Beech Grove Firearms

Now the ATF is urging gun owners to step up re-enforcement.

"A lot of the places now because vehicles are being used more are placing large boulders or large reinforced steel pillars in front of their businesses," said Nokes.

We tried making contact with this business owner and he refused to go on camera.

Police say the suspects are on the run and if you know anything about this incident to report it.