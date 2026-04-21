INDIANAPOLIS — Thieves broke into dozens of vehicles across Franklin Township and Greenwood this weekend, shattering windows in southeast side neighborhoods.

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Thieves target dozens of vehicles in Franklin Township and Greenwood

IMPD is now searching for the crew behind the break-ins and say the suspects may be armed.

Jacob Gill said the crew hit his father’s home in the Ashland Pointe subdivision near East Thompson Road and Five Points Road early Sunday morning.

“My father, he was creeped out a little bit because it happened literally right under that window and someone was peeking in,” Gill said. “They took something out of their pocket, put it next to the window and just blasted the window open.”

Gill believes surveillance video from the home shows a person carrying a firearm during the break-in.

“He had a gun in his waist and you can see him grab it,” Gill told News 8.

Multiple subdivisions hit

The family believes the same crew also struck the Sapphire Ridge subdivision near Five Points Road and Edgewood Avenue on Saturday.

Neighbor Will Makker said his family witnessed recent break-ins. He and his brothers were installing security cameras after hearing about the incidents when WISH-TV spoke with them.

“It’s been about four homes they did this to around 2:30 a.m.,” Makker said. “They come for this house behind us. They broke the glass, then went to another house there. They didn’t find anything so they ran away. It was like four guys in their early twenties.”

Residents in both neighborhoods described a quiet area with ponds and newer homes, now rattled by the overnight crimes.

Police investigation

IMPD’s Southeast District is investigating and police are asking anyone with doorbell camera or security footage from Saturday night into Sunday morning to come forward.

Investigators have not released a suspect description beyond the accounts from residents and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with video or information is asked to call IMPD’s Southeast District or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

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