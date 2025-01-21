"This is just my body weight": Mooresville man charged with strangulation

INDIANAPOLIS — A Mooresville man is charged with three felonies, including Strangulation and Criminal Confinement, following a January 10 incident involving a woman.

Brian McKee is a Wayne Township firefighter, but the alleged incident occurred in Plainfield while McKee was off-duty.

“We acknowledge the situation concerning an off-duty firefighter and are committed to cooperating fully with the authorities during their investigation,” the Wayne Township Fire Department wrote in a statement to WRTV. “In deference to the legal process and the individuals involved, we will hold off on providing additional statements until the investigation has concluded.”

Court documents allege McKee struck the alleged victim in the face, got on top of her, flipped her onto her back and placed both of his hands around the front of her neck and applied pressure.

McKee also placed his left forearm on her neck while using his hand to cover her mouth and nose, court documents allege.

The woman said she started to feel dizzy and could not breathe, prosecutors alleged.

When she told McKee to get off, he laughed saying “This is just my body weight,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed on January 16.

Plainfield Police observed several injuries to the woman’s face, according to court records.

McKee told police that the woman liked “rough sex” but he “may have taken it too far,” read the probable cause affidavit.

WRTV has reached out to McKee’s attorney for a response.

"We have no comment on behalf of our client at this time," said defense attorney Erin McNeil in an email to WRTV.

He is scheduled for an initial hearing in Hendricks County on January 29.

