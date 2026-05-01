Threats of violence reported at 2 central Indiana schools, police investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at two central Indiana schools on Friday after reported threats of violence.

Avon High School

According to an alert from Avon High School, the school was placed on a lockdown around 2:14 p.m.

Officials said the lockdown was lifted and the school campus is currently under a 'secure the building' status after an anonymous call.

Provided The following alert was sent out to students and staff of Avon High School on Friday.

The alert said the call referenced threats outside of the building, and the interior of the school was not threatened.

A sweep of both the interior and exterior of the school found no threats.

All students are safe, and they will remain in classrooms until early dismissal, officials said.

Traffic is currently being blocked from entering the campus until an investigation is completed.

The Avon School Police Department said the incident will now be investigated by Federal authorities.

Zionsville High School

There were also reports of a police presence at Zionsville High School on Friday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Coffman, a call indicating a bomb threat was received around 2 p.m.

Law enforcement immediately responded to assess the threat and found it to be non-credible.

All students were reported to be safe. Students will be released following normal protocols this afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing, Zionsville PD told WRTV.

WRTV has a crew at both scenes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.