Three Columbus teens arrested for severely beating man in abandoned barn

BARTHOLOMEW Co. — Three people have been arrested after a man was severely beaten in what police believe was an attempted robbery.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Columbus Regional Hospital around 3 a.m. to a person claiming to be a victim of a violent crime.

Deputies said the male victim had a significant amount of dried blood on his face, a swollen and bleeding lip, lacerations on their face, a contusion across his neck and multiple cuts and scrapes on his neck and face.

The victim told police that he was invited to get food with a female friend in town but instead of stopping at a restaurant, the female drove to an abandoned barn on the east side of the county.

The victim told police several masked individuals then approached the car and pulled the victim from the car into the barn.

The victim said he was then beaten, struck several times and possibly cut with a knife. He told police he was left in the barn, where he was able to walk to a nearby neighborhood and ask a resident for help.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested three people for Kidnapping, Robbery, Criminal Confinement l and Aggravated Battery.

All three suspects are 18-years-old and are being held on a 72 hour hold.

(*Note: WRTV will not name suspects until they are formally charged.)

