Three Indianapolis men sentenced to federal prison for string of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis men have been sentenced to federal prison for a series of armed robberies carried out in July 2024.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Wednesday the three men will serve a combined 41 years behind bars.

Emmanuel Collins, 27, received 18 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jujuan Beecher, 25, was also sentenced to 18 years, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to four counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Tayveon Majors, 23, received five years and three months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, court documents show the string of robberies began July 4, when Collins, Beecher, and two others hit a GoLo gas station on East Washington Street.

Collins held a firearm on the clerk while Beecher guarded the door. They fled with about $350 in cash and a box of lottery tickets.

United States Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Indiana

Five days later, the group robbed a Shell gas station on East New York Street, stealing roughly $1,000 in cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes, documents show.

United States Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Indiana

On July 13, Collins held a clerk at gunpoint at a Phillips 66 on Kentucky Avenue while Beecher guarded the door. They made off with $2,134 in cash. Majors drove the getaway car.

United States Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Indiana

The final robbery came July 18 at a Dollar Tree on Washington Street. Beecher and another individual forced the cashier at gunpoint to hand over the register drawer, about $230 in cash, while customers were still inside. Majors again drove the getaway car.

United States Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Indiana

All three were arrested that same evening in the getaway vehicle. Officers found three handguns inside.

“No one who is shopping for their family or simply working for a living should face the threat of armed robbery,” said Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Through Operation Take Back America, our office will continue holding violent individuals accountable and making our neighborhoods safe.”

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O'Malley said the sentences send a clear message. “Those who commit violent crimes in our communities will be identified, investigated, and held accountable.”

The FBI Indianapolis Division and IMPD investigated the case. Sentences were imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.