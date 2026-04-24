Three Indy businesses hit in early-morning burglary spree

INDIANAPOLIS — Three businesses on Indianapolis' northwest side were burglarized within a 10-minute span early Friday morning, police said.

The Indianapolis Police Department believes the break-ins are related and the same suspect or suspects.

All three burglaries occurred between 3:40 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Westlane Road, according to police reports.

The thieves hit Rosas All-Day Café, Cowboys Western Wear, and El Rey Supermercado.

IMPD has not released details about what was stolen or how the suspects gained entry into the businesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact the IMPD Northwest District at 317-327-6600 can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.